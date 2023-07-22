William I. Kann

Oct. 13, 1948- July 18, 2023

CARLISLE - William I. Kann, 74, of Carlisle, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Cumberland Crossings.

Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Paul and Eris (Kreitzer) Kann.

Billy helped out on the family farm, which was located in Middlesex Township. When he wasn't working, he loved riding his motor bike on the farm.

He enjoyed watching birds and listening to bird songs. He could identify many birds with their songs. Billy was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football.

Having resided at Cumberland Crossings for 18 years, he had many friends with whom he loved to play bingo and Wii Bowling and participate in sing-alongs.

Billy attended Middlesex United Methodist Church and loved ice cream, especially strawberry,

Billy also had a lifelong love for his family.

Survivors include his sister, Jane Wickard (Paul) of Carlisle; his brother, Timothy Kann (Debra) of Carlisle; his sister, Janelle Egan (Kenneth) of Harrisburg; as well as many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Billy's name may be made to: Diakon Lutheran Social Services Benevolence Fund, 1022 N. Union Street, Middletown, PA 17057.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015.