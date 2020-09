Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

William Hilliard Clarkson — born the 31st day of March 1944 — died the 27th day of August 2020 — son of Henry and Barbara — proud Army Air Cavalry veteran of Viet Nam — survived by his son — due to the CoViD-19 pandemic, etc., there shall be no memorial service.