William H. Shank III

William Henry Shank III (Buzz) passed away on May 3, 2020 at The Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was 85.

A graduate of Chambersburg schools and Gettysburg College, Buzz entered the United States Air Force after college and served in Germany for 3 years.

Buzz was a member of First United Methodist Church for over 40 years and was an active community member, serving on numerous boards and nonprofit endeavors. A lifelong interest in the Civil War culminated in his authorship of a book about General Meade, "Yes, I Was There."

Buzz started his career with the United Telephone Company and moved onto other endeavors such as being an owner and broker in real estate in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and owning a restaurant before settling into the job he loved most, Chambersburg Tax Collector. Countless are the stories of visitors who loved to stop and visit.

Buzz is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Davidson Shank (Peggy), the love of his life. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth (husband John McPaul), son Kevin Tanger (wife Amy) and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Rosemary Shank and son, David Tanger.