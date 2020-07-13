William H. Keller

William received his Masters in Dynamics of Organization from the University of Pennsylvania. He started his career with Westinghouse, was the Director of Procurement for Lockheed Martin, General Electric and Ingersoll-Rand and retired as the Vice-President of Procurement for Transcore. William enjoyed golf, football, fishing and driving his BMW Z4 sports car. He loved the beach and enjoyed traveling and was very proud to organize a team and raise over 60K dollars for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He also enjoyed serving as a volunteer at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in Harrisburg for many years.