William H. Hooke

Bill had a strong work ethic. He began working at the age of 5 and worked up until the day before he died. He attended Lebanon Valley College and studied agriculture before deciding to join his father in the real estate business in 1962. From the very beginning, Bill was passionate about real estate. He founded multiple real estate brokerages with his father and developed single family homes, apartments, mobile home parks, and hotels, many of which he owned and operated with his longtime partner of 56 years, Kurt Suter. In 2003, he founded Hooke Hooke and Eckman Realtors with his son David and partners. Bill was very generous with his time and resources, and he touched many lives, from new agents starting out in business, to Vietnamese refugees, to people in need in the Carlisle area. Our community was important to Bill. He contributed regularly to 17 different organizations in Carlisle and the surrounding areas, such as the Carlisle Family YMCA, the United Way of Carlisle and Cumberland County, Camp Thompson, Project LampLight, and The Bosler Memorial Library. Bill loved spending time at the Jersey shore and at his cabin in Tioga County where he enjoyed the outdoors with his family. He also loved spending winters in Florida, where he had lived for several years with his parents as a child. Bill was passionate about genealogy and spent many years researching the history of the Hooke, Rhinesmith, and Shoemaker families. Bill seemed to have a never-ending thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader of biographies and other non-fiction. In his later years, Bill's Christian faith became very important to him, and he developed a regular prayer life and a relationship with God.