William G. Whisler Sr.

November 10, 1936- August 19, 2022

William G. Whisler Sr. age 85 passed away Friday August 19, 2022 in Carlisle, PA. He was born November 10, 1936 in Carlisle,PA. He was the son of Walter and Pauline (Baughman) Whisler.

William worked in the manufacturing industry as a laborer for over 42 years and his family will remember him for his hard work he did his entire life. He was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country as an Infantryman. He was active in the Boiling Springs Sportsman club where he took care of the maintenance of the grounds around their building.

His family will remember him as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and gardening. William and his wife Nancy shared 48 years together before her passing in 2008.

William is survived by his 2 sons William Whisler Jr. and his wife Cindy, and Michael Whisler and his wife Deborah. He is also survived by his daughter Dianne Comp and his sisters Ruth Clem and Dorothy Beaston, and his companion Margaret Douglas. He is also survived by his grandchildren Clint, Ryan, Breslyn and Kiersten.

A Celebration of Life service in honor of William will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM with a visitation for family and friends held one hour prior to the services at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd in Carlisle, PA. with Pastor Richard Michael officiating at the services. Burial and Committal services will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlisle with Military Honors held at the Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com