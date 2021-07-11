William G. Hippensteel Jr.

William G. "Jack" Hippensteel, Jr., age 91, of Carlisle, passed away June 26, 2021 at Cumberland Crossings. Born April 20, 1930 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late William G. Sr. and Helen (Clever) Hippensteel. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret J. (Barrett) Hippensteel, who passed away June 27, 2014.

Jack was a realtor for over 40 years, having worked for various real estate agencies in the Carlisle area. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, the Masons, and was a US Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War.

Jack is survived by his sons, Dale L. Hippensteel (and wife Janet), of York, and David A. Hippensteel (and wife Carol), of Carlisle; grandchildren Kristen Woodend (and husband Daniel), Jared Hippensteel (and wife Sarah), Hilary Reath (and husband Andrew) and Timothy Hippensteel; 2 great-grandsons and sister, Dorothy O'Handley.

Jack was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 W Main St., New Kingstown, PA 17072. Interment will be in the Longsdorf Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 W. Main Street, New Kingstown, PA 17072.