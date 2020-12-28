William (Bill) F. Kula of Dillsburg passed away December 26, 2020 at the Harrisburg Hospital. He was born in York Run, PA on March 5th, 1946. He graduated from Fairchance Georges High School in 1964 and received a teaching degree from West Virginia University in 1970. He taught art for 35 years at Northern York School District. He was involved with the Lower Allen VFW, Post 7530, American Legion, Post 26 and South Mountain VFW, Post 6771 where he ran the beloved Thursday Night Dart League. He loved to spend time fishing, boating and greatly enjoyed his days at the beach. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary; daughter Carol Lynn Wirfel (Steve) and Katherine Kula, both of Dillsburg; four grandchildren, Jarrett Albert, Wyatt Wirfel, Mackenzie Albert and Colby Wirfel and 1 great-granddaughter, Cora Wirfel. Siblings, Sylvia Capello of Caldwell, Ohio and Frank Kula (Deb) of Uniontown, PA; along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia McMaster, parents Frank P. & Elizabeth Kula and brother-in-law, Deno Capello. Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family; however, a Celebration of Life is being planned for when everyone can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for the William F. Kula Scholarship can be made in C/O Kay Kula, 38 Dogwood Dr. Dillsburg, PA 17019. An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com