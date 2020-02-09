William Edward Moyer

William "Bill" E. Moyer, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Gardens at West Shore.
He was born August 31, 1927 in Mechanicsburg, PA to the late Lawrence M. and Ruth E. (Avinger) Moyer.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at New Bloomfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Penn State Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033 or childrens.pennstatehealth.org.
Service information
Feb 12
Viewing
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
Feb 12
Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
