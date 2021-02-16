William E. Wilson, Jr., age 94, of Carlisle, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 13, 2021.

He was born in Newport, PA to the late William E. and Mabel (Mortz) Wilson, Sr., and was married to Fay L. (Freeman) Wilson.

Bill retired from the US Postal Service in 1988 where he worked as a rural mail carrier. He honorably served his country in the US Navy and served as a Little League Coach and Boy Scout leader where he was awarded the Silver Beaver. Bill also served as a youth leader on mission trips with Word of Life Ministries and was very active in many other church ministries. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

He is survived by: two sons, Timothy K. Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Samuel L. Wilson of Wellsboro; three daughters, Cyndie S. Perry of Marysville, Fran E. Einstein of Carlisle, Gwen M. Kuntz of Carlisle; one sister, Ethel Mohler of New Bloomfield; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by six siblings.