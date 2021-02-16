William E. Wilson, Jr., age 94, of Carlisle, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 13, 2021.
He was born in Newport, PA to the late William E. and Mabel (Mortz) Wilson, Sr., and was married to Fay L. (Freeman) Wilson.
Bill retired from the US Postal Service in 1988 where he worked as a rural mail carrier. He honorably served his country in the US Navy and served as a Little League Coach and Boy Scout leader where he was awarded the Silver Beaver. Bill also served as a youth leader on mission trips with Word of Life Ministries and was very active in many other church ministries. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He is survived by: two sons, Timothy K. Wilson of Mechanicsburg, Samuel L. Wilson of Wellsboro; three daughters, Cyndie S. Perry of Marysville, Fran E. Einstein of Carlisle, Gwen M. Kuntz of Carlisle; one sister, Ethel Mohler of New Bloomfield; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by six siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at The Church of the Living Christ, 2401 Fort Robinson Rd., Loysville, PA 17047. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Living Christ Youth Group, 2401 Fort Robinson Rd., PO Box 180, Loysville, PA 17047.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.
