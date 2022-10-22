William E. Waters Jr.

June 15, 1947- October 10, 2022

William E. Waters, Jr., age 75 passed away October 10, 2022 in Seattle, Wa. with his wife Carol by his side. He was born June 15, 1947, the first-born of army brat Miriam "Mimi" Waters (Kelly) and West Point grad and World War II veteran William E. Waters, Sr.

Bill graduated from Carlisle H.S., Boston College then OCS. Bill served honorably as a Signals Officer during the time of the Vietnam conflict. From there he joined AMP, Inc. and achieved Man-of-the-year honors in 1979. Soon after he moved to Seattle and started his own electronic sales business that was very successful.

Bill is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Alexis and Erin, his loving mother Miriam, sister Barb (of Seattle) and her family, brothers Bob, Mike and Jim, sister Mary, many wonderful nephews, nieces, and cousins and others who consider themselves family.

Bill will be remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband, son, brother, and as a very good friend.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in honor of Bill on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 85 Marsh Drive in Carlisle, PA. with a reception held at the church following the Mass.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013

You can sign the Guestbook for the family at HoffmanFH.com