William E. Shultz

February 03, 1940- May 20, 2022

William E. Shultz, of Macclenny, Florida, formerly of New Bloomfield, PA, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 in Florida. He was 82 years old.

Born in Marysville, PA he was the son of the late John and Esther Dick Schultz.

William was employed as a truck driver for over 41 years before retiring. He was a teamster for 31 years with Local # 776 as well as a member of Millerstown Moose Lodge 925 since 1988. William enjoyed antique cars and square dancing.

Survivors include his children: Jeffrey J. Shultz, of New Bloomfield, Paul W. Shultz, of Georgia and William D. Schultz, of North Carolina; his daughter: Dee Dee A. Schultz, of Georgia; his brother: Richard L. Shultz, his wife, Eva, of Shermans Dale; his sisters: June McGowan, her husband, Jack, of Shermans Dale, Shirley Grouce, her husband, Paul, of Carlisle and Ruth Henry, her husband, Robert, of Shermans Dale, as well as his companion, Gloria J. Harris, of Florida.

In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son: Daniel L. Shultz.

Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, where the family will greet guests after 10 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Shermans Dale.

