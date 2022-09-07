William E. McClintock, Jr.

June 28, 1936- September 04, 2022

William E. McClintock, Jr., 86, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Green Ridge Village.

He was born June 28, 1936, in Carlisle to the late William E. and Beaulah (Myers) McClintock.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debra K. McClintock of Carlisle; two daughters, Brenda (husband Douglas) Baldwin of Biglerville and Kathy (husband David) Thumma of Carlisle; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Pastor Kevin Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill to South Fairview First Church of God, 1212 Centerville Road Newville, PA 17241 or to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

