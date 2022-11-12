William Darchicourt

William Gerald "Jerry" Darchicourt

April 27, 1943 - October 31, 2022

William Gerald "Jerry" Darchicourt, 79, of Cumberland, MD, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland.

Born April 27, 1943, in Kingwood, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Louis and Virginia Darchicourt. He was also predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Carole Louise (VanSickle) of Garrett County, MD, in August, 2003. Jerry loved to travel and, together with Carole, visited 48 of the 50 states. He also enjoyed time spent with his large family creating an endless list of wonderful memories.

Jerry was an employee of PPG Industries in both Cumberland and Carlisle, retiring in July 2000, after 30 years of service. Thereafter, he began employment at Fisher Auto Parts in Carlisle.

He is survived by his children: Diane (Louis) Clugh of Boiling Springs, Deborah (David) Muzzy of Walnut Bottom, Steven (Tina) Darchicourt of Boiling Springs, and Sandra (Brendan) Garrett of East Petersburg. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Abby, Adam, Alexa, Alyson, Amanda, Andrea, Autumn, Jordan, Lindsay, Logan, Madison and Matthew. He was also the great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Louisa (Bunny) Staffa of Durham, NC, and a brother, Louis Michael (Mike) Darchicourt, of Baltimore, MD.

Jerry is also survived by his wife, Marie (Grim) Darchicourt, whom he married in 2012. They shared many happy years together, traveling and enjoying each other's company. In addition, he is survived by his step-sons, Brian K. Grim of Cumberland, MD, and Todd M. Grim of Mt. Airy, MD, one step-grandson, Nicklas, and his mother-in-law, Maxine Martin, of Cumberland.

In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Otterbein United Methodist Church at 647 Forge Road, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions should be made to the National Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at https://www.alz.org/help-support.