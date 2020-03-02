William D. Keller, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on June 24, 1936 in Carlisle the son of the late William E. and Edna I. (Berry) Keller.

Bill graduated from Carlisle High School in 1954. He served in the US Army from 1955 to 1958 as an MP. Bill was a longtime employee and retired from C. H. Masland & Sons, Carlisle. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, AmVets, Eagles and the White Circle all of Carlisle and the Mt. Holly Springs American Legion Post.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years Jo Ann (Hurley) Keller, one daughter Brenda J. (Bradley) Robinson of Mt. Holly Springs, twin sons William W. (Karen) Keller, Sr. of Carlisle and James D. (Michael Wogan) Keller of New Bloomfield, one sister Charlene (Roger) Mellot of Newville, two grandchildren William W. (Lashawn Hall) Keller, Jr. and Heather M. Keller, one great-granddaughter Delaney Blumenstein and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by two sisters Sondra Bowers and Janet Blosser.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Matt Plant officiating. Burial with Cumberland County Honor Guard will be in LeTort Cemetery, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 420 Park Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.

