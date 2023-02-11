William Cecil Good

September 08, 1949- February 08, 2023

William Cecil Good, 73, of Boiling Springs passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 8, 1949, in Mechanicsburg, a foster son of the late Fred and Ruby Meiller from Carlisle.

He was a graduate of Carlisle High School, completed a year at Harrisburg Area Community College at which time he began working in 1972 at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, Steelton PA plant. He retired after almost 30 years of service. Bill was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1688, Steelton. He was also a 40-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Carlisle.

Bill enjoyed fishing especially with his children, grandchildren, and good friend and fishing buddy Donald (Ike) Eichelberger (deceased). He also loved hunting, camping, and outdoor activities. He cherished the time he spent with family and enjoyed participating in his children's sports and extracurricular activities. He loved coaching and mentoring wrestling for the Boiling Springs Youth Wrestling Club.

Bill is survived by his loyal and loving wife of 49 years Lois M. (Watson) Good, a daughter, Elizabeth (Good) Alves (and her husband, Russell) of Carlisle, a son Matthew W. Good (and his wife Becky) of Fairbanks, AK, five grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Alves, McKenzie, Cael and Maddox Good, a foster daughter Mary (Fitting) Dever (and her husband, Greg) of Lemoyne, four foster grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua, Hannah, and Keziah Dever. Bill is also survived by a sister Sandy (Good) Freeman of London, Ontario, Canada, a brother John A. Good of Lancaster, a niece Sharon Lee (Moses) Henry (and her husband Harold Henry, Jr.) of Holtwood, a nephew Lewis A. Moses II of Lancaster, a brother-in-law Fredrick F. (Fred/Anthony) Watson of Dillsburg, sisters-in-law, Laura L. Myers of Mechanicsburg and Linda (Stover) Watson of Shippensburg and several nieces. He was predeceased by a sister, Mabel Lee (Good) Moses and her husband Lewis A. Moses Sr. of Lancaster, a nephew David J. Moses from Lancaster, two brothers-in-laws, Wayne W. Myers from Mechanicsburg and Theodore P. (Ted) Watson from Shippensburg. He was also predeceased by his beloved parents-in-law Paul W. Watson and Lois (Crooks) Watson from Carlisle.

A visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Jimmy Kreiser as the officiant. A fellowship meal with the family will follow at the St. John Church in Boiling Springs. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions may be made to the Boiling Springs Bandits Youth Wrestling Club (banditwrestling.net) or the local American Cancer Society or Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. www.EwingBrothers.com.