William C. Kollas, 89, of Lemoyne, died Thursday at Homeland Center in Harrisburg.

An Army Veteran of the Korean War era, Bill was a lawyer, most recently with Kollas and Kennedy, Camp Hill. He was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy, Dickinson College, where he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Dickinson School of Law where he was selected for membership in The Woolsack Society, and New York University, where he earned a Master of Laws in Taxation.

He started his career in law with the Internal Revenue Service, later spending most of his career in private practice. He was an astute businessman, philanthropist, and supporter of the local Greek community. He was an active sports fan and enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, including attending many Penn State college bowl games over the years.

He was born December 28, 1932, in Salamanca, NY to the late Charles and Mary (Lois) Kollas. His parents were the original owners of the Hamilton Restaurant in Carlisle, PA.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne L. Kollas; children, Chad D. Kollas, MD (Beth) of Orlando, FL, Mary K. Kennedy of Camp Hill, and James W. Kollas (Tara) of Lemoyne; sister, Helen Kollas of Carlisle; grandchildren, Paul, Sarah, Charles, Demitria, Amara, Teagan, Liam, and Aria; great-granddaughters, Lyra and Evryn; four nephews and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Calliope Kanganis and Katherine Demetris.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until services at 11:30am Tuesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1000 Yverdon Drive, Camp Hill. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Masks are required to protect children, the elderly, and immunocompromised.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, act.alz.org, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Western and Central Pa Chapter, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 , www.jdrf.org.

For more information, please visit www.parthemore.com