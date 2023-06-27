William C. Hosler

Dec. 31, 1931 - June 23, 2023

MECHANICSBURG - William C. Hosler, 91, of Mechanicsburg, died on June 23, 2023.

William was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Martha (Brandt) Hosler; his brother, George Hosler (Cleo); and his sister, Shelby Gilbert (Richard). Surviving are his sons: Jeffery Hosler (Stacy) and Gregory Hosler (Pamela); a brother, Joseph Hosler (Patricia); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Burial will take place 9:30 AM Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

For full obituary please visit MalpezziFuneralHome.com.