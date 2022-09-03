William C. Hamil

November 30, 1931- August 31, 2022

William C. Hamil, 90, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born on November 30, 1931, in McConnellsburg and was the son of the late John C. Hamil and Leota A. (Divens) Hamil.

Bill graduated from McConnellsburg High School in 1949 and received his Bachelors' degree in accounting from Elizabethtown College in 1959. He served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 and was a Military Policeman in Germany. Bill worked as an accounting auditor for the State of PA, Letterkenny Army Depot and finished his many years of Federal Service at the U. S. Army War College, Carlisle. He was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle. Bill along with his wife operated Hamil's Antiques at Northgate Antiques in Carlisle for 35 years. He was a member of the Carlisle Elks and volunteered at the Bosler Library.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years Elizabeth Ann "Liz" (Nicodemus) Hamil, one son Craig Hamil of Carlisle, one daughter Patricia Ellen Hair and her husband Jerry of Carlisle, one sister Doris Bailey of State College and one granddaughter Courtney Hair LaRue and her husband Michael LaRue of Carlisle.

A private graveside service will be held at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle with Rev. Titus Clarke officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Please visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.