William C. Griffie, 82, of Carlisle, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 31, 1938 in Carlisle and was a son of the late Charles L. Griffie and Hilda R. (Lebo) Griffie Keck.

Bill graduated from Cumberland Valley High School with the Class of 1956. He served 30 years with the US Army Reserve and retired as a Sergeant First Class. Bill retired from Carlisle Tire and Rubber after 30 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Kingstown. Bill was a former Middlesex Little League Baseball Coach and League President, he was active with his church serving as Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, sang in the choir for 35 years, tape ministries for shut-ins and coordinating Veterans Day services. He was a charter member of the Cumberland County Honor Guard and served 13 years as squad leader. He enjoyed camping and attending Gospel music concerts.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Martha L. (Adams) Griffie, three sons, Michael S. (wife, Martha) Griffie, Jeffrey L. (companion, Dawn) and Mark W. Griffie all of Shermans Dale, one daughter, Luann M. Fry of Mechanicsburg, one sister Wanda G. (husband, Don) Leiby of Enola, 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, James M. Griffie and one grandson, Mark Fry, II.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 4 W. Main St, New Kingstown, PA 17072 with Rev. Eric Funk officiating. You may contact a family member for details on Bill's interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, which will be held sometime next week. Memorial contribution may be made to his church. www.Since1853.com.

