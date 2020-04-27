William C. Fickel

On Thursday, April 23, 2020 William Creden Fickel passed from the earthly life at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle and began his heavenly journey. Bill was born of September 20, 1926 in Mt. Holly Springs. He was the long-awaited son of Ralph and Effie (Haar) Fickel. Bill’s father was a tenant farmer and would move from farm to farm depending on the offer. Bill moved 16 times in his younger days going from school to school and sometimes returning to a school that he had left just a few months prior.
Bill left school to join the Army and became a supply clerk in Utah. He loved the Army and the traveling, but his Dad became ill and his parents needed his help. He returned to Boiling Springs High School for 2 months and received his diploma. With the money he had saved, he went to night school at the Carlisle High School and learned to read blueprints. That and his Army experience began his career in construction. He worked for several construction companies over the years and retired from Bethany Village as a maintenance worker. He would also do some moonlighting as a finishing carpenter.
He met Mary Jane Witmer on a blind date at the bowling alley and they married on May 26, 1951 and welcomed their daughter Laurel on August 13, 1954. He encouraged my husband and I to move around and see other areas because he would have loved to have done that. He said, “Don’t let anyone hold you back”.
He never said no to anyone who needed a helping hand, he always talked to everyone and he said hello even if he didn’t know you. He was a talented shooter and taught me how to shoot also.
He was lovingly taken care of in these last two weeks by a wonderful hospice team and hospice Chaplains at Cumberland Crossings who were definitely sent to us by God to be there with him.
He is survived by his daughter Laurel Lautsbaugh and her husband, Brad Lautsbaugh of Geneva, NY.
Since 1997 he has been a member of the Cumberland Valley Sportsman Association where he made many wonderful and loyal friends, it was the highlight of his week. We ask that any donations be made to the Cumberland Valley Sportsman Association in his memory. My father knew who his friends were. He absolutely forbade me to come home while he was sick because of health issues. For those friends of his who are elderly or have health issues please honor him in your own way in the safety of your own home. He would have felt terrible if anyone he loved became ill because of him and so I would be safe.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. in Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle with Rev. Walt Frankenberry officiating. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.
