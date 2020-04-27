William C. Fickel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Thursday, April 23, 2020 William Creden Fickel passed from the earthly life at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle and began his heavenly journey. Bill was born of September 20, 1926 in Mt. Holly Springs. He was the long-awaited son of Ralph and Effie (Haar) Fickel. Bill’s father was a tenant farmer and would move from farm to farm depending on the offer. Bill moved 16 times in his younger days going from school to school and sometimes returning to a school that he had left just a few months prior.

Bill left school to join the Army and became a supply clerk in Utah. He loved the Army and the traveling, but his Dad became ill and his parents needed his help. He returned to Boiling Springs High School for 2 months and received his diploma. With the money he had saved, he went to night school at the Carlisle High School and learned to read blueprints. That and his Army experience began his career in construction. He worked for several construction companies over the years and retired from Bethany Village as a maintenance worker. He would also do some moonlighting as a finishing carpenter.

He met Mary Jane Witmer on a blind date at the bowling alley and they married on May 26, 1951 and welcomed their daughter Laurel on August 13, 1954. He encouraged my husband and I to move around and see other areas because he would have loved to have done that. He said, “Don’t let anyone hold you back”.