William “Bill” Suchocki III, 62, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born April 5, 1958 in Chicopee, MA to Betty Jane (Flowers) Suchocki and the late William Suchocki Jr. Bill honorably served his county in the US Navy. A service will be held at St. Paul Evangelical Luther Church, 201 West Louther Street Carlisle, PA 17013 on Monday April 5th at 11:00am. Masks will be mandatory as well as social distancing due to the state of the pandemic.