William "Bill" L. Holtry

August 17, 1927- January 21, 2022

William "Bill" L. Holtry, Sr., age 94, of Plainfield, passed away on January 21, 2022.

Born in Carlisle on August 17, 1927 to the late Ervin and Helen (Lindsay) Holtry, Bill was a devoted son, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Robert Holtry.

Bill is survived by his children, William (Susan) Holtry, Jr., Shirley (Holtry) Frye, William (Michelle) Hoy, Bonita (Keith) Myers and Kenneth Hoy, and brother and sister, John Holtry and Ethel Myers.

He leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory.

Services will be made at a later date to celebrate Bill's life and legacy. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.