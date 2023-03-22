William "Bill" H. Heffelbower

December 28, 1931- March 20, 2023

William "Bill" H. Heffelbower, 91, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born December 28, 1931, in Shippensburg to the late Alfred and Reba (Moore) Heffelbower.

Bill was a graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was a United States Naval Veteran serving on the USS Louis Hancock during the Korean conflict. Bill worked and retired from CH Masland & Sons. He was a member of the Mt Zion United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 674, Mt. Holly Springs. Bill was also a bus driver for South Middleton School District.

Surviving is his loving wife, Erma (McCoy) Heffelbower; children, Sue (Robert) Snyder of Carlisle and Keith (Dorothy) Heffelbower of Carlisle; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Heffelbower of Carlisle. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Kay Braunegg and siblings, Gary Heffelbower and Jean Watson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Pastor Matt Plant officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 420 Park Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.