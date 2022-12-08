William "Bill" Cleaver Dyarman age 56 passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022 at his home in Newville, PA. He was born February 19, 1966 in Carlisle, PA., son of Jake and Viola (Raudabaugh) Dyarman.Bill owned his own business working as a subcontractor painting homes and other jobs for his community. He was well known for giving advice to his family and friends when they needed someone to listen.Bill will be remembered by his family as a loving father and grandfather who was kind, loving and generous with his family and all who he knew and called his friends. But he especially Loved all his family and his grandkids, who would share endless stories with them of his growing up and the times he really enjoyed with his family and friends. He was an Avid NasCar fan who also loved playing softball and going to the beach with his family and friends. William is survived by his children daughter Natasha Dyarman, son Josh Dyarman, stepson Doug and his wife Jasmine McNaughton, stepdaughter Tabitha and her husband Josh Barnes, and his sister Wanda Weary, several grandchildren and nephew Colton Weary and his niece Miranda and her husband Corey Ford. He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Wendy McNaughton and his brother Michael Dyarman.A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. In Lieu of Flowers you may make a Memorial Contribution in his memory to the American Heart Association 225 E. King Street Chambersburg, PA. 17201 or to your Favorite Charity. You can also plant a tree in his memory.Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013 You can sign the Guestbook fore the family at HoffmanFH.com