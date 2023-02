Self-written (and therefore entertaining) obituary previously published (please google Schlak Obit). A funeral celebrating both Bill and Connie Schlak will be held Friday, March 3 at 10am at St. Patrick Church at 85 Marsh Dr. in Carlisle PA; also livestreamed at www.saintpatrickchurch.org. At 1:30pm, family members will attend a committal ceremony with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.