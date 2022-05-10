William B. Schlak

Born October 8, 1934. Died May 8, 2022. Air Traffic Control instructed him to climb to and maintain 3000’, expect altitude assignment 10 minutes after departure, contact Harrisburg departure 124.1 with assigned squawk. He taxied out, lined up on the runway center line, did a quick re-check of his instruments, opened the throttle, and took off for his final and longest cross-country flight ever. This would be a solo flight. No passengers allowed, although it would have been nice to have family for company. They are wife, Connie; children, Michelle (& Dave Swallow), Steve (& Suzi Schlak), and Suzanne (& John Lynch); and seven grandchildren: David, Katherine, and Sarah Swallow; Shane and Samantha Schlak; and Meghan and Kyle Lynch; and brother Gerry (& Carolyn Schlak).