William A. Willders

William "Bill" Albert Willders, 89, of Upper Frankford Township, entered-into eternal peace on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at home. He was born on August 19, 1931, in Carlisle to the late Bessie (Mountz) Willders and Albert Willders. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Betty (Lindsay) Willders and a sister Pauline Mountz Sollenberger. Bill retired from C. H. Masland and Sons after 33 years to become a full-time farmer near Bloserville. He proudly served and fought for our country in the US Army during the Korean War. Bill was a faithful member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville. He was a life-time member of Williams Grove Steam Engine Association, Eagles of Carlisle, American Legion of Newville, Upper Frankford Fire Company, VFW of Newville and PA Sheriff's Association. He is survived by his special friend and companion, Louise Smith and many nieces and nephews. Bill was warm hearted and "full of fun" and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Jeff Cartwright officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. Viewings will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to his church, St. Mary's United Methodist Church, 4133 Enola Road, Newville. www.Since1853.com.