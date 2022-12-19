Wilda Jane "Janie" Shughart, 93, of Carlisle passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born March 23, 1929, in Shippensburg to the late Edward K. and M. Ethyl (Varner) Handshaw. Janie was the widow of Paul W. Shughart who passed in February of 2014 after they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Janie was a 1946 graduate of Shippensburg High School. She worked for many years in the registrar's office at Dickinson College. Janie was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for many years and was involved in the United Methodist Women's group. She was a member of AARP, NARFE, and Christian Endeavor. She enjoyed volunteering at the former Carlisle Hospital and served as a Judge of Elections. Janie and her late husband loved to travel, they visited all 50 states and traveled internationally. She is survived by her loving daughter, Cynthia Taylor of Wilmington, DE; two grandsons, Willard Taylor III and David Taylor both of Delaware; one sister, M. Joann Handshaw of Shippensburg; and one great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle, PA 17013. A private burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janie to Carlisle United Methodist Church, 333 South Spring Garden Street Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.