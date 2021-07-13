Wilbur Joe Kling, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021.

He was born October 14, 1935, in Chambersburg to the late Wilbur David and Lillian Marie (Means) Kling of Shippensburg.

Joe graduated from Shippensburg High School with the class of 1953 and Shippensburg University in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in business education. He later earned his master's degree in business education from Penn State University. Joe taught school at Perry Joint High School for 3 years, South Middleton School District for 3 years, and Carlisle High School for 30 years. He married Wanda Jean Engle, his wife of 63 years, on June 14, 1958.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Wanda Jean Kling of Carlisle; one daughter, Jean (husband Dan) Devlin of Duncannon; one daughter-in-law, Susan Kling of Erdenheim; four grandchildren, Patrick (wife Courtney) Devlin, Sorrel Devlin, Isabel Kling, and Josephine Kling; and two great-grandchildren, Flynn and Fiona Devlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Gary Lee and John David Kling; and his sister, Charlotte Karper