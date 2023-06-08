Wilbur Goby Gobrecht

November 4, 1930- June 5, 2023

It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Wilbur Jacob "Goby" Gobrecht, beloved husband, father, coach and mentor, who died peacefully on June 5, 2023, at the age of 92.

Funeral services will be held at Paxton Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 3500 Sharon St, Harrisburg, PA 17111. Visitation will be at 1 PM with the service immediately following at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the McAndrews Fund for Athletics, Dickinson College, https://our.dickinson.edu/mcandrews.

Online Condolences and a Full Obituary are available at www.kimmelfuneralhome.com.