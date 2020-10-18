Wilbur E. Foltz

Wilbur Ervin Foltz, 87, of Shippensburg, entered into God's eternal care on the morning of Friday, October 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born on July 9, 1933, in Oakville, PA, son of the late Ervin and Mary (Rhinehart) Foltz and attended Newville High School. Wilbur served in the U.S. Army in White Sands, NM, inducted on May 6, 1953 and honorably discharged on May 5, 1955. In April 1956, he married Dorcas J. Gable.

Wilbur worked as an ammunition inspector at the Letterkenny Army Depot retiring in December of 1988 after thirty-six years of service. He was a life-long member of the Oakville U.M.C., board member for the Shippensburg Community Fair, member of the Cumberland Valley Lodge #315 and member of the Valley of Harrisburg Scottish Rite, 32nd degree. Wilbur volunteered with the Adams Electric Cooperative, Kentucky Red Bird Mission and AARP. He was a Sunday school teacher, Treasurer, Trustee and grounds keeper for Oakville church and multiple small cemeteries'. Wilbur loved Ford cars, collecting toys, automotive painter and playing Santa Claus for family and friends.