Werner Juergen Heinemann passed at age 75 on April 24th, 2020 at his home in Carlisle, PA. Werner is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Pamela, and his four children – Juergen, Kaleb, Jessica, and Karl. He was an amazing Opa to three grandchildren – Adison, Miles, and Paige. Born in Ansbach, Germany on October 19th, 1944, Werner moved to the United States at 18 after studying culinary arts in Switzerland. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and earned a biology degree from the University of Texas at El Paso while stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas. Werner went on to build an enviable career as a world-renowned chef till his retirement from the U.S Army War College in 2008, having cooked for every U.S. President since John F. Kennedy. Chef Werner will be remembered for his incredible hospitality, keen mind, and love of all things outdoors. He was the quintessential outdoorsman who was as apt to spend months hunting through harsh Colorado winters or riding horses with his wife in the forests of Pennsylvania. After retirement, Chef Werner spent time with his loving family, spoiling his grandchildren and riding horses with his wife. He will be remembered for his love of great food, good company, and ingenious uses for duct tape. Werner would give you the shirt off his back, but hazard to share his best fishing hole. Chef Werner will be missed dearly by all who were blessed with his acquaintance and especially by those lucky enough to call him friend. The Good Lord called him home early for admirable reasons; he needed some heavenly vittles with a kick. Rest in Peace Chef Werner. You will be missed.