Wendy Lou Kitner, age 73, of Carlisle, passed away July 6, 2021 at Thornwald Home, where she received lovingly care for a long time. Her life was taken by (MSA) Multiple Systems Atrophy, a rare neurological disease. Born January 10, 1948 in Carlisle, she was the second daughter of the late Walter Edward "Wally" Kitner and Dorothy (Stehle) Kitner. She was also predeceased by her step-mother, Revenda (Deckman) Frycklund.

She was a 1965 graduate of Carlisle High School, and a 1967 graduate with a degree from dental hygiene school from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a hygienist for many years for Dr. John R. Beck of Carlisle. After leaving there, she worked at various offices in the Central Pennsylvania area. She was a member of the Tuesday Morning Ladies Golf League at Carlisle Barracks, the Cumberland County Historical Society and the Cumberland County Library System. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb and also enjoyed cross-stitching.