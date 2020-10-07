Wendy L. McNaughton, age 54, of Carlisle, died on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Carlisle, PA on January 23, 1966 to the late Shirley Jumper Corman and Richard L. Corman of Grove City, Ohio and was the widow of the late Douglas P. McNaughton, Sr.

You may remember Wendy who had worked at Sheetz on Rt. 11 in Newville and Vetron Electronics in Mt. Holly Springs, PA.

She is survived by her son, Douglas; daughter Tabatha Barnes; her fiancé William "Bill" Dyarman; step-son Wayne Wichard and her four sisters; Susan, Sherry, Angie and Glorianna.

As per Wendy's wishes her services will be private and held at the convenience of her loving family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

