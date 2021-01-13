Wayne Powell, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after spending seven years living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was born November 12, 1937 in Rutledge, AL to the late Jesse Monroe and Georgia Lee (Hicks) Powell.

He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1959 with a degree in Journalism. Wayne enjoyed a very successful career in the newspaper business. A more comprehensive list of Wayne’s accomplishments, memberships, employment, and interests can be viewed by reading the January 9, 2021 article written by the Sentinel on www.cumberlink.com.

Wayne is survived by his four daughters, Sandy Powell of Nevada, Carol Schablow of Alabama, Lisa Powell of Carlisle, and Jacki Fleniken of Boiling Springs; and four grandchildren, Ryan Henk of Boiling Springs, Aspen Henk of Boulder, CO, Carter Fleniken of Boiling Springs, and Nevin Fleniken of Boiling Springs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Alton Powell and his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Rita (Powell) Oyler.

A memorial service celebrating Wayne’s life will be announced at a later date.