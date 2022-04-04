Wayne L. Weary

December 04, 1934- March 31, 2022

Wayne L. Weary, 87, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Felker) Weary.

Born in Middlesex Twp., PA he was a son of the late Niles and Lois (Conrad) Weary. Wayne was a truck driver for Hershey Foods Corporation and was the first truck driver to transport Hershey candy bars across the US to California. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed family get togethers and spending time with his grandchildren. Wayne also enjoyed trips to Potter County and Broadkill Beach, DE. He was a member of the Prince Edwin-Spring Creek Masonic Lodge #486 F & AM and a former member of the Palmyra Sportsman's Club.

He is survived by his son Russell N. Weary and wife Wendy (Hench) Weary of Palmyra; two grandchildren Kyle Weary of Hummelstown and Madison Weary of West Chester; one brother Lloyd Weary of Perry County and one sister Shirley Ahlers of Carlisle. Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers Foster and Ralph and three sisters Marie, Nora and Ethel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2PM from Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 618 E. Main St. Annville. Interment will follow in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. A viewing will be held from 1:30pm until the time of his service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.