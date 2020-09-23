× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne L. Wacker, 78, formerly of Mechanicsburg died September 20, 2020 in Paramount Senior Living Center, Fayetteville, PA

He was born in Etters, PA on December 28, 1941 and was the son of the late John and Dessie (Hake)Wacker.

Wayne joined the Air National Guard after graduating from Cedar Cliff High School in 1960. He was an employee at L. B. Smith Ford in Lemoyne, PA for 48 years. He had many interests including amateur radio, woodworking, traveling, genealogy and showing his 1978 Ford Thunderbird which he totally restored.

He was the widower of Nancy J. Wacker and is survived by a son Michael C. Wacker and wife Wendy of Mechanicsburg, PA, a daughter Wendy A. Moore and husband Thomas of Warfordsburg, PA. Also surviving are two granddaughters Kristen and Kasey Moore, two grandsons Alexander and Austin Wacker, one great granddaughter Alissa McCardell, one brother Paul Wacker of Camp Hill, PA and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Ralph and Miller and two sisters Genevieve Fleming and Lucy Rhinehart.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Boyer Family Funeral Home of New Bloomfield is honored to handle the arrangements for the Wacker Family.