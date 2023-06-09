Wayne G. Lebo

February 8, 1935 - June 6, 2023

Wayne G. Lebo, age 88, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home. He was born in Carlisle on February 8, 1935, to the late Grant W. and Carrie (Mountz) Lebo.

Wayne was drafted in 1958 and proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years. He retired from the former Cincinnati Milcron Corporation in 1997. Wayne loved the outdoors and gardening. He especially enjoyed hunting and spending time at his family's hunting cabin "Squirrels Nest" in Perry County.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary (Bear) Lebo; daughter Suzan M. Leonard and her husband William of Clayton, NJ; son Todd W. Lebo and his wife Julie of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Julie and Jennifer Leonard (twins) and Clara, Anna, and Grant Lebo. Wayne is also survived by his sisters Faye Koontz of Shippensburg, PA and Gladys Hoover of Big Cove Tannery, PA. In addition to his late parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother Leon Lebo and sisters Phyllis Barrick and Virginia McCoy.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until service time. Interment will take place at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.