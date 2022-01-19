Wayne Adam Kendel, 53, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on January 15, 2022, in the Holy Spirit Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1968, in Brooklyn, NY, to Carol Marie (Albrecht) Kendel and the late Adam Kendel.

He worked for NAPA Transportation, and he was a graduate from Eastern Lebanon County High School and VoTech, class of 1986. He enjoyed off roading at Rausch Creek Off Road Park and loved racing RC cars and fishing.

Wayne is survived by his children, Sara Smith (Brant) of Newville, Cristine Jumper (Tyler) of Carlisle, Matthew Kendel of Carlisle, and Katelynn Kendel of Carlisle; grandchildren, Colt, Briella, and Sean Smith; sister, Debbie Kendel of Berwick; nieces, Krista Coffman of Berwick and Courtney Douthat of VA; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Kyle Douthat.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Jeeps for Georgie. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.