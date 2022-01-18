Wayne A. Weibley, 60, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. He was born on August 29, 1961, in Carlisle and was a son of the late Clyde E. and Doris (Ankabrandt) Weibley. Wayne was a 1979 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. Wayne operated a metal recycling business for many years. He enjoyed going to sales and auctions. He is survived by one brother Paul E. (wife Sandy) Weibley of Carlisle, one sister Lois (husband Jack) Fanus of Mt. Holly Springs, one daughter Brittany Nicole D.Cruz of Boston, Mass., one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda R. Monroe. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Amy Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.EwingBrothers.com.