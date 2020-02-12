Wanda W. Mays

Wanda Williamson Mays, 78, of Newville passed away Monday February 10, 2020 in her home.

She was born August 16, 1941 in Grove City, PA, where she grew up, the daughter of Robert Presley and Mary Jane Piper Williamson.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband David L. Mays, and her sister Barbara Nicholson.

She attended The Ohio State University's nursing program, had a Master's Degree in Counseling from Shippensburg University, and a PhD from John's Hopkins University in Counseling Education.

Wanda served as a registered nurse in several area hospitals and schools, and was part of building a successful family therapy business in Carlisle, PA.

She loved reading and watching all sports-especially the Buckeyes! She was a dedicated and caring mother to three and grandmother to six. She loved traveling to Europe and the Caribbean with her husband Dave, and always enjoyed taking the long way home to experience new things. Her children would like to extend a grateful thank you to all the caregivers that helped their mother remain independent in her home.

