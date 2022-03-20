Wanda M. Thumma, 63, of New Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born January 20, 1959, in Carlisle, daughter of the late Richard and Leora Thumma. She was preceded in death by her brother Floyd, sister Shirley and sister-in-law Barbara Thumma.

She is survived by her brother Lester Thumma of Camp Hill and his fiancée Beverly Lardieri and sister Joyce Staver of Brandon, FL and her fiancé Steve Davis. Also survived by aunts, uncles, and many nieces and a nephew along with grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30AM until service time. To sign guestbook please visit www.HofffmanFH.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.