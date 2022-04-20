Wanda Jean Kling

November 23, 1931- April 15, 2022

Wanda Jean (Engle) Kling age 90, of Carlisle, PA passed away on April 15, 2022. She was born in Warfordsburg, PA on November 23, 1931, daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (McKee) Engle.

She graduated from Southern Fulton High School class of 1950, and went to Shippensburg University to receive her teaching degree. Graduating college in 1954, she taught third grade in elementary schools in the South Middleton and Carlisle School Districts. She also did graduate work at Western Maryland and Penn State Universities.

Wanda was a member of the First United Church of Christ, the National Education Association, and was a Life Member of the Pennsylvania Education Association. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, growing and canning her own food, flowers of all kinds, and above all else, spending time with family and grandchildren.

Wanda is survived by her daughter Jean Devlin and her husband Dan, daughter in law Susan Kling, and grandchildren; Patrick Devlin and his wife Courtney, Sorrel Devlin, Isabel Kling, Josephine Kling, and great grandchildren Fiona and Flynn Devlin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Joe Kling, and sons Gary Lee and John David Kling. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Almeda Dunn and Olla Mellott.

A Celebration of Life service for Wanda will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA with a visitation for family and friends held 30 minutes prior to the services at the Funeral Home. Burial and Committal will follow the services at Westminster Memorial Park in Carlisle

Arrangements are entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

