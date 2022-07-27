Wanda Jacqualine Burkholder

January 18, 1926- July 20, 2022

Wanda Jacqualine Burkholder, age 96 of Center Township (Beaver County), PA. passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Cavanaugh and her husband, Paul D. Burkholder.

She is survived by a son, Dr. Ronald (Lynn) Burkholder and a daughter, Wanda Kay (Gary) Shildt. Three grandchildren: Erica Shildt, Matthew (Julie) Shildt and Stephanie Shildt (Christopher Lohr). Seven great grandchildren: Kyara and Brayden Parrish, Sydney and Jason Shildt, Merik, Evie and Eliza. A sister, Mary Frantz and a couple nieces and nephews.

As per her request, no public viewing.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Newville Cemetery, Newville, PA. with Reverend John Hess, officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Simpson Funeral and Cremation Services, Monaca, PA. 724 728 4000.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.