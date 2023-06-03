Walter (Walt) J. Bigler

March 19, 1934- May 31, 2023

Walter J. (Walt) Bigler age 89 of Carlisle passed away on May 31, 2023 at Claremont Nursing and Rehab in Carlisle, PA.He was born March 19, 1934 in Carlisle, PA to the late Earl and Anna (Noel) Bigler. Walt is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Gloria, and his brother Earl Bigler Jr. He is survived by his 3 children: Robin (Bigler) Baker of Carlisle, Jeffrey and his Fiance Paula Bigler of Mechanicsburg, Paul and his wife Media Bigler of Carlisle. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren Jessica (Baker) White, Jim and his wife (Lindsey) Baker Jr., Daulton and Karli Bigler, Jessica, Jenny, and Joseph Kenny and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A 1952 graduate of Carlisle High School, Walt went into home construction for Dean Ellerman and was later employed by Dickinson College as a finish carpenter.

He was a local legend in area dirt track racing, with a 70+ year career as a car owner and builder. He ran at Silver Springs Speedway from opening night until the speedway closed, as well as several other local tracks including Williams Grove, Selinsgrove, Lincoln, Susquehanna, and most recently Path Valley. Walt had many racecar numbers but is known for his 93 Bigler Special Super Sportsman. He was inducted into the York County Racing Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Silver Springs Speedway Hall of Fame in 2019.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday June 5, 2023 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Walt will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Committal and Burial services to be held immediately following the services at Westminster Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Carlisle.

In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions in his honor can be made to to help fund research into Dementia and Alzheimer's at act.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle, PA. 17013