Walter H. Nichols, Jr., 82, of Carlisle, passed away on the evening of December 24, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1937, in Russellville, AR, the son of the late Walter H. and Leona (Eubanks) Nichols, Sr., and married Susan Fraser on February 1, 1961. Walter enthusiastically loved the arts. Earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Iowa, he was a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band and recipient of the Yonkers Award for sculpture. As an accomplished artist his paintings and sculpture have been both recognized through several national awards as well as included in exhibits and collections across the country. He shared his passion for art with generations of students, having retired Professor Emeritus from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD culminating a career teaching art history and studio art for more than 50 years. Walter possessed a life-long commitment and concern for environmental conservation and preservation. He actively supported the Central PA Conservancy as well as several national conservation efforts. He also served for many years as a member of the Carlisle Historical & Architectural Review Board. In addition to his wife of fifty-eight years, he is survived by two daughters, Claudia Nealley and husband Mark of Frederick, MD, and Amanda Coffey and husband David of Camp Hill; four grandchildren, Luke Nealley, Marjorie Nealley, Lance Coffey, and Evan Coffey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter was preceded in death by three sisters: Juanita McGuire, Laveta Keeton and Betty Jeter. His funeral service will be held at Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Shippensburg, PA. Father Greg Welin will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, Shippensburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central PA Conservancy at 401 E. Louther, St. Suite 308, Carlisle, PA 17013 or www.centralpaconservancy.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsangerbrickerfuneralhome.com.
