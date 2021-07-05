Walter F. Seibert, 68, of Carlisle, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1953 in Carlisle and was a son of the late M. Eugene Seibert, Sr. and Isabelle R. (Bielicki) Seibert.

Walter was a US Army Airborne veteran and served during the Vietnam War. During his honorable service he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Parachutist Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Marksman Badge M-16 and the Good Conduct Medal. Walter was currently and had been employed at the New Cumberland Army Depot for many years. He was of Catholic faith. He loved golfing, his children and grandchildren. Walter earned his GED from Carlisle High School. He is a member of The Circle, Eagles Aerie 1299 and The Moose Lodge, all of Carlisle.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Theresa A. (Barclay) Seibert, three children, Harry Barclay of Harrisburg, Crystal Seibert of Carlisle and Nicole Seibert of Mechanicsburg, two brothers, Gene (wife Connie) Seibert, Jr. and Jeffrey (wife Elizabeth) Seibert both of Carlisle, one sister Deborah (husband Nelson) Holley of Carlisle, four grandchildren, Tyler Seibert, Kylie Sheaffer, Ciara Sheaffer and Macey Seibert and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be in Centerville Memorial Park, Newville with military honors by Cumberland County Honor Guard. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday. www.Since1853.com.