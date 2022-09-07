W. Irvin Nelson
November 14, 1931- September 04, 2022
W. Irvin Nelson, 90, of Newville passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in Pro-Medica, Carlisle.
He was born November 14, 1931 in the Newville area a son of Ira L. and Viola M. Forney Nelson.
Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara E. Lehman Nelson.
He was a 1949 graduate and treasurer of Newville High School. He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the U.S. Army, and had been the office manager and Bookkeeper for Fickes Silo Company, and Fickes Stonecrest Farm for 67 years.
He dedicated his life to his family and the Newville Community, and the list of volunteer service is unending. A partial list includes a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served on the council. He was treasurer of Neighbors In Christ, he was Secretary, and Vice-President of the Newville Lions Club, a member of the Cumberland County Redevelopment Authority (vice-president) member of the Cumberland County Home Town Committee, the Alwein Association (President), the Big Spring Band Association (President), the Newville Historical Society, a Life member of the American Legion Post 421, the Green Ridge Auxiliary, He was a past Director of Farmers National Bank and was Secretary of the Board. He was a former member of the Newville Cardinals Baseball Club, and had coached Little League, Senior Division, and American Legion Ball. He was the Treasurer of American Legion Post 421 Baseball team. He belonged to the Newville Senior Center, the Farm Bureau, he was the co-chairman of the Big Spring Area Community Chest. He was a member of I.O.O.F Lodge #562, was a member of I.O.O.F. Encampment #34, and Friendship Hose Co. #1. He was a Bulldog Foundation Alumni Hall of Fame Honoree. And a life long Boston Red Sox fan.
In addition to his wife Barbara he is survived by five children Deborah Rife and husband Robert, Lisa Washinger and husband Larry, Ted Nelson and wife Vesna, Pam Stambaugh, and Douglas Nelson and wife Stephanie; 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers Maynard, Elwood, and Mac.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 24, 2022 at 2 PM in Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main Street Newville. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family.
In closing dad - How 'bout them Red Sox, Dad!
Memorial contributions in Irv's name may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main Street Newville, PA 17241.