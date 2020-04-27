Vivian P. Leidy

Vivian was born in Punxsutawney, PA, to Ralph W. and Clara (Armstrong) Gall. She married Gerald A. Leidy in 1954, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his death in 2004. Vivian received her undergraduate degree from Indiana State Teachers College, PA, in 1953. She later completed a master's degree in special education at Shippensburg State College, PA, in 1974. She taught in elementary schools in Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Carlisle, PA. After staying home with her daughters for 10 years, she joined the Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) as a special education teacher for elementary children with various learning disabilities. She was with the CAIU in Carlisle and the Harrisburg area for 19 years until her retirement in 1989.

In January 2011, Vivian moved to the Arbors in Greenfield, MA, to be closer to family. She lived at the Arbors for nine years, until she suffered a stroke this past December that sent her to Charlene Manor. Our family is grateful to the staff of the Arbors in Greenfield and the staff of Charlene Manor for their wonderful care of Vivian. In the end, Mother died from COVID-19. The staff of Charlene Manor was right there at her bedside, gowned, masked, and taking care of Mother with tenderness and selfless love. Thankfully, Mother's bed was by the window on the ground floor so we could "visit" as much as possible.